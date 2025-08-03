New York Mets Make Undesirable Team History as Backup Catcher Takes Mound Late
The New York Mets were blown out by the San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon, losing 12-4 at Citi Field.
New York is now 63-49 and in second place in the National League East, while the Giants are 56-56.
Frankie Montas started the game for the Mets, taking the loss after allowing seven earned runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out three. New York pitched three additional pitchers after Montas, including backup catcher Luis Torrens, who threw 0.1 innings.
His appearance also made some undesirable team history as well, per SNY:
Luis Torrens is the 42nd different player to pitch for the Mets this season, which is a new franchise record for the most players to pitch for the team in a season.
The Mets have been beset by injuries this season on the staff, with Griffin Canning out for the year right now and Sean Manaea, Montas and Kodai Senga all missing large swaths of the season.
This is not the first pitching appearance for Torrens, who has actually made four appearances in his career. He famously got a win for the Seattle Mariners in 2022. The Mariners had already clinched a playoff berth and were resting pitchers in extra innings.
The Mets will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the Cleveland Guardians at Citi Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Manaea pitches against Slade Cecconi.
Manaea has gone 1-1 thus far with a 2.08 ERA. Cecconi is 5-4 with a 3.77.
Related MLB Stories
BIG IMPACT? The Astros reacquired Carlos Correa on Thursday, but will it make the impact that fans think it will? CLICK HERE:
MOVIN' ON UP: Giancarlo Stanton hit the 438th home run of his career on Friday, tying Hall of Famer Andre Dawson on the all-time list. CLICK HERE:
DEATH OF A LEGEND: Ryne Sandberg, the Baseball Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 65 this week. CLICK HERE: