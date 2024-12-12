New York Mets OF Jose Siri Makes Dominican Winter Ball History Not Seen in Last 54 Years
On Thursday afternoon in Queens, the New York Mets were busy welcoming new outfielder Juan Soto to the media as part of his introductory press conference.
And in the Dominican Republic, another new Mets outfielder was making history on the field. Jose Siri, recently acquired by the Mets, has been playing in the Dominican winter league, and just did something not seen in the last 54 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com
José Sirí is the 6th player with 3 career regular-season LIDOM SB of home, joining:
Miguel Tiant Tineo, Gallego Muñoz, Mateo Alou, Felipe Alou and Pedro González
he's the 1st to join the list since González in October 1970
The 29-year-old Siri is an incredibly athletic player, known for his elite defense and solid speed. He will be an ideal late-game replacement for manager Carlos Mendoza, and could obviously see some starts along the way.
Siri just wrapped up his fourth season with the Houston Astros and Rays. Not known for his bat, he's a .210 lifetime hitter who hit just .187 for the Rays in 2024. Despite his low average, he still produced a 1.8 WAR, the best of his career.
Siri also offers some power in his game, as he hit 18 homers in 2024. He popped 25 jacks in 2023 for Tampa.
The Mets advanced all the way to the National League Championship Series in 2024, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In addition to adding Siri and Soto, the Mets have brought in Clay Holmes and Frankie Montas this offseason.
