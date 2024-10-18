New York Mets Pending Free Agent and Fan Favorite Makes Team History in Game 5
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso gave the Mets an early 3-0 lead in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Friday afternoon.
Alonso hit a blast out to dead center off of Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty, who had dominated the Mets in Game 1.
With that home run, Alonso re-wrote some clutch Mets history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Pete Alonso now has 3 career postseason HR when facing elimination, most in Mets history
2 are this year, tied with 1999 John Olerud for most for NYM in a single PS
The 29-year-old Alonso is one of the most popular and productive Mets players in recent memory, having hit 226 regular season home runs since entering the league in 2019. He is a Rookie of the Year (2019), a four-time All-Star and a two-time Home Run Derby champion as well.
Alonso is coming off a year in which he hit .240 with a .329 on-base percentage. He hit 34 homers and drove in 88 runs. Alonso is ticketed for free agency after the season and there is much speculation about where he'll end up in 2025 and beyond. The popular website Spotrac.com says that six years, and $174 million is "market value" for him.
There's always an opportunity that the Mets could bring him back, but there are other suitors who will be interested as well. While not known to want to spend that kind of money, the Seattle Mariners have been connected to Alonso for the last several weeks.
At the time of this posting, the Mets lead the Dodgers 8-1. If they hold on, they would trail the Dodgers 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 would be Sunday in Los Angeles.
