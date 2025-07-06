New York Mets' Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo Explode at the Plate, Make History
The second Subway Series of 2025 was decided Saturday afternoon, thanks in large part to the clutch hitting of the New York Mets' two most experienced sluggers.
Brandon Nimmo got the ball rolling early, taking Carlos Rodón deep for a grand slam in the bottom of the first. After the New York Yankees closed the gap with a pair of solo home runs, Pete Alonso erased that progress with a two-run shot in the fifth.
The Yankees showed life again in the sixth and seventh, with Anthony Volpe's home run making it a 7-5 ballgame, but Alonso buried the Bronx Bombers with a three-run shot. The Mets held on to win 12-6, all while Alonso went 2-for-4 with a walk, three runs and five RBIs and Nimmo went 2-for-4 with one run and four RBIs.
According to OptaSTATS, Alonso and Nimmo became the second pair of Mets teammates ever to each record at least four RBIs in the same game against the Yankees. Derek Bell and Mike Piazza did it on June 9, 2000, with Bell notching five and Piazza finishing with four.
The Mets can clinch the sweep with a win Sunday, which would also guarantee them the advantage in the season series. First pitch from Citi Field is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET.
