New York Mets' Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo Explode at the Plate, Make History

Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo single-handedly outproduced the New York Yankees on Saturday, combining for nine RBIs and tying a New York Mets record in the process.

New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) follows through on a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Citi Field.
New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) follows through on a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The second Subway Series of 2025 was decided Saturday afternoon, thanks in large part to the clutch hitting of the New York Mets' two most experienced sluggers.

Brandon Nimmo got the ball rolling early, taking Carlos Rodón deep for a grand slam in the bottom of the first. After the New York Yankees closed the gap with a pair of solo home runs, Pete Alonso erased that progress with a two-run shot in the fifth.

The Yankees showed life again in the sixth and seventh, with Anthony Volpe's home run making it a 7-5 ballgame, but Alonso buried the Bronx Bombers with a three-run shot. The Mets held on to win 12-6, all while Alonso went 2-for-4 with a walk, three runs and five RBIs and Nimmo went 2-for-4 with one run and four RBIs.

According to OptaSTATS, Alonso and Nimmo became the second pair of Mets teammates ever to each record at least four RBIs in the same game against the Yankees. Derek Bell and Mike Piazza did it on June 9, 2000, with Bell notching five and Piazza finishing with four.

The Mets can clinch the sweep with a win Sunday, which would also guarantee them the advantage in the season series. First pitch from Citi Field is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET.

Sam Connon is a staff writer covering baseball for “Fastball on SI.’’ He previously covered UCLA Athletics for On SI’s All Bruins site, and is a UCLA graduate, with his work there as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for On SI’s New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk. Sam lives in Boston.

