New York Mets Prospect Makes Team History with Another Big Game on Wednesday
The New York Mets routed the Washington Nationals 10-0 on Wednesday night to move to 84-68 on the season. With the win, the Mets are 2.0 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves for the third and final wild card spot in the National League.
New York is trying to get back to the playoffs for the second time in three years and is seeking its first World Series win since 1986. They haven't been to the World Series since 2015.
In the win, Mets top prospect Luisangel Acuna continued to make his presence felt. He went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. He also scored two runs and made some special team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Luisangel Acuña is the first player in Mets’ franchise history with multiple hits in each of his first 3 career starts
The 22-year-old Acuna Jr. was acquired in 2023 from the Texas Rangers in the deal that sent Max Scherzer to Texas. He is currently ranked the No. 12 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. He is the brother of Atlanta Braves star and reigning National League MVP, Ronald Acuna Jr.
Luisangel Acuna will look to keep his hot streak going on Thursday night when the Mets open up a new series with the Philadelphia Phillies.
First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET as Taijaun Walker gets the bally for Philly. He goes up against veteran right-hander Luis Severino.
Walker is 3-6 with a 6.29 ERA while Severino is 10-6 with a 3.77.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.