New York Mets' Recent History Doesn't Bode Well For Showdown With St. Louis Cardinals
The New York Mets are the hottest team in baseball, boasting the best record in the National League since April 17.
But even after taking care of business against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, the Mets may be in for a different fate the next time they take the field.
New York currently boast a 22-11 record, 0.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in MLB. The Mets had a chance to tie the Dodgers on Saturday, but game two of their road series was rained out and rescheduled to Sunday.
Snagging a win in their 34th game of the season could be easier said than done, regardless of when it actually gets started.
As noted by BrooksGate, the Mets have lost their 34th game of the season 15 years in a row, dating back to May 12, 2010. The Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays have accounted for two of those losses apiece, while the Cardinals are not among the opponents who have taken part in the streak thus far.
The last time the Mets won at this stage in the season was at the San Francisco Giants on May 14, 2009. That victory gave New York a 2.0-game lead in the division, but the team proceeded to go 70-92 and comfortably miss the playoffs.
The Mets are surely hoping to buck the trend this weekend, on top of avoiding the collapse they fell victim to 16 years ago.
First pitch from Busch Stadium was initially scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, but it is now on the books for 6:15 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game initially scheduled for Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET has been moved to Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET, making that the new game No. 34.
