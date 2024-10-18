New York Mets Rookie Joins Rare Company in Team History with Game 4 Blast
The New York Mets were blown out again on Thursday night by the Los Angeles Dodgers, falling 10-2 at Citi Field.
With the loss in Game 4, the Mets now trail the Dodgers 3-1 in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series. The Dodgers are one win away from a trip to the World Series while the Mets are one loss from seeing their season end.
Though the Mets loss, you can't put the blame on rookie infielder Mark Vientos. He went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI, joining an elite club in team history with his 12th RBI of the postseason.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Mark Vientos’ 12 RBI are tied for most in a single postseason in Mets history, with Curtis Granderson (2015) and John Olerud (1999)
only players with more in a Mets PS career:
Edgardo Alfonzo: 17
Gary Carter: 15
David Wright: 13
Should the Mets come back to win this series, Vientos would have an opportunity to set the team's all-time playoff RBI record in just one year.
The 24-year-old was a big part of the Mets resurgence this season, hitting .266 with 27 home runs and 71 RBI. He posted an .838 OPS. The Connecticut native was a second-round pick of the Mets back in the 2017 draft. He didn't even make the team out of spring training, but once he came up, he did so with a vengeance.
Game 5 of the NLCS will be played on Friday afternoon with first pitch coming at 5:08 p.m. ET. Jack Flaherty (LAD) will pitch against David Peterson (NYM).
