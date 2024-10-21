New York Mets Rookie Makes Franchise History as Dream Season Comes to End
The New York Mets saw their season end on Sunday night in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium. The Mets lost 10-5 to drop the series 4-2.
Though New York lost, it was a fantastic season in Queens. The Mets rallied from more than 10 games under .500 in June to make the playoffs on the final day of the regular season. They then beat the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies in the playoffs, making fans along the way because of their quirky "OMG" sign and their "playoff pumpkin."
Though this season's success doesn't guarantee success in the future, the Mets can also rest happy that they appear to have found a long-term answer at third base in Mark Vientos.
The rookie burst onto the scene this season (and in the playoffs), making team history in this October run.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Mark Vientos’ 14 RBI are most in a single postseason in Mets history
only players with more in a Mets PS career:
Edgardo Alfonzo: 17
Gary Carter: 15
The 24-year-old was a big part of the Mets resurgence this season, hitting .266 with 27 home runs and 71 RBI. He posted an .838 OPS. The Connecticut native was a second-round pick of the Mets back in the 2017 draft. He didn't even make the team out of spring training, but once he came up, he did so with a vengeance.
He looks as if he'll pair with Francisco Lindor on the left side of the infield for years to come.
