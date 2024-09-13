New York Mets Shortstop Does Something Never Done Before in Baseball History
When the National League MVP Award comes out this offseason, it's very likely to go to Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
That makes sense, as Ohtani is putting up historic numbers and is almost assured to become the first player ever with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season.
That said, Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets is also a challenger for the award. And he's also putting up numbers never seen before.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Francisco Lindor of @Mets has had at least 30 home runs, 25 stolen bases and 100 runs in both 2023 and 2024.
It's the first time in MLB history that a shortstop has reached those marks in consecutive seasons.
One of the more underrated players of the last decade, Lindor has put together a special season this year that has the Mets on the verge of making the playoffs yet again. Entering play on Friday, he's hitting .268 with a .340 on-base percentage. He also has 31 homers, 85 RBI and 27 stolen bases. Ironically enough, while he's going to finish in the Top-2 of MVP voting, he was not named an All-Star this season in the National League.
In his 10th year in the big leagues with the Cleveland Indians/Guardians and Mets, Lindor is a .274 hitter. He's a four-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger and a two-time Gold Glover.
The Mets will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for a huge series beginning Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.
