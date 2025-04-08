New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Joins José Reyes in Franchise History Books
Francisco Lindor finally went yard Tuesday afternoon, but he did more than just get the New York Mets on the board with his solo home run.
Lindor, who was once again serving as the Mets' leadoff hitter against the Miami Marlins, worked his way to a 3-1 count before turning on a slider and sending it 391 feet to right. It marked Lindor's first home run in a game setting since Game 2 of the 2024 NLCS, as he didn't record a single one through spring training or the first nine contests of the 2025 regular season.
It also made for Lindor's fifth consecutive leadoff hit, dating back to last Friday's series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. His first two were doubles and his next two were singles, before he belted a homer on Tuesday.
MLB.com's Sarah Langs noted that Lindor's streak is the longest by a Mets player since José Reyes did it seven games in a row from June 25 to July 2, 2011.
Lindor, the 2024 NL MVP runner-up, is now batting .257 with a .717 OPS on the season. The 31-year-old Puerto Rican infielder is a career .274 hitter with an .817 OPS, averaging 29 home runs, 36 doubles, 90 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, six defensive runs saved and a 5.9 WAR per 162 games.
The Mets and Marlins are currently tied 2-2 through four innings. They will close out their series Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. ET before both taking Thursday off.
