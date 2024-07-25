Fastball

New York Mets Shortstop Makes All Kinds of History in Subway Series Sweep

The New York Mets beat the New York Yankees on Wednesday night as Francisco Lindor entered the history books in multiple ways.

Brady Farkas

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium on July 25.
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium on July 25. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Mets routed the New York Yankees 12-3 on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. With the win, the Mets are 53-48 while the Yankeees are 60-44 after the loss.

Both teams are currently in wild card positions in their respective leagues.

Francisco Lindor was the catalyst for the Mets offensively, going 3-for-5 with two home runs, two runs scored and five RBI. For the year, he's now hitting .259 with 21 homers, 60 RBI and 20 stolen bases. He's posted an .817 OPS and continues to be one of the most impactful players in the game.

Lindor also made history on multiple fronts with the big win, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Mets teammates with 20+ HR each in team’s first 101 games:

2024 Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso
2017 Jay Bruce, Michael Conforto
2006 Carlos Beltrán, Carlos Delgado, David Wright
1996 Todd Hundley, Bernard Gilkey
1989, ’87 Darryl Strawberry, Howard Johnson

And this one:

Francisco Lindor is the 2nd player with 2 career multi-HR games in the Subway Series, joining Jorge Posada

The 30-year-old Lindor is in his fourth year with the Mets and his 10th year in the big leagues. A multi-time All-Star, he helped the Cleveland Indians get to the World Series in the 2016 season. He was traded to the Mets ahead of the 2020 season.

Lifetime, he's a .273 hitter with 236 homers and 739 RBI. Lindor has received MVP votes in six different seasons.

The Mets will begin a new series with the division-rival Atlanta Braves on Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Published
