New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Makes History By Notching Third 25-25 Season
By giving the New York Mets an early lead over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, Francisco Lindor made history.
The star shortstop, who had already led off the matinee showdown with a single, led off the third inning with a 401-foot, solo home run. It gave the Mets a 1-0 advantage, allowing them to take control in the rubber match.
Lindor is now batting .266 with 25 home runs, 25 stolen bases, 73 RBI and an .816 OPS in 2024. He entered Wednesday with an NL-best 6.0 WAR.
This marks the third time in Lindor's big league career that he has reached 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in a single season. According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Lindor is the first shortstop in MLB history to post three seasons of 25-plus home runs and 25-plus stolen bases.
There have now been 18 players overall who have posted three or more 25-25 campaigns. Of that group, 14 have been outfielders, two have been third basemen, one has been a second baseman and one has been a shortstop.
Howard Johnson was the only player in Mets history to accomplish the feat before Lindor, and while he did log some limited time at shortstop, he was primarily a third baseman.
While Lindor hasn't been named an All-Star since getting traded by the Cleveland Guardians in 2021, he has remained one of the league's best shortstops in New York. He placed ninth in NL MVP voting in both 2022 and 2023, winning a Silver Slugger in 2023, and he has appeared in 488 of the Mets' 491 games since Aug. 24, 2021.
Lindor is now one of two shortstops in MLB history with 240 home runs, 750 RBI and 180 stolen bases, joining another legendary New York shortstop – longtime Yankees captain Derek Jeter.
The 30-year-old Lindor is a four-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger and two-time Gold Glove winner. He may have started 2024 on a 1-for-31 cold streak, but he is batting .281 with an .854 OPS ever since.
But for as monumental of a day that Lindor had, it was Jesse Winker who lifted the Mets to victory with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth. Both of New York's wins against Baltimore this week came via walk-off bombs, with Francisco Alvarez doing the deed on Monday.
The Mets are now 66-61 on the season, just 2.0 games back from the third and final NL Wild Card spot.
