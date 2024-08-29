New York Mets' Francisco Lindor Makes History By Reaching Major Career Milestone
The New York Mets may not have been able to secure the series over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, but their star shortstop has managed to keep his dark horse MVP campaign alive by blazing another new trail.
Francisco Lindor went 1-for-4 with a single in game two, which turned out to be an 8-5 loss for the Mets. The night before, though, he went 2-for-5 with a double, a single and a run in an 8-3 New York victory, extending his on-base streak to 26 games in the process.
The double Lindor hit on Tuesday was the 300th of his career, making him the 23rd active player and 489th player in baseball history to reach the milestone.
According to Metsmerized Online's Mathew Brownstein, Lindor is now the only shortstop in MLB history to record 300 doubles, 240 home runs and 175 stolen bases in his first 10 seasons.
Lindor has been setting all kinds of records this year, like when he recently became the first shortstop ever to record three seasons with 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases.
Through 133 games this season, Lindor is batting .270 with 27 home runs, 78 RBI, 25 stolen bases, an .826 OPS and a 5.8 WAR. Taking out his brutal 1-for-31 start to the campaign, he is batting .284 with an .863 OPS.
Lindor was once again snubbed from the All-Star Game earlier this summer, but that has been the norm ever since the Cleveland Guardians traded him to New York in 2021. He still placed ninth in NL MVP voting in both 2022 and 2023, winning a Silver Slugger in 2023, and he has appeared in 494 of the Mets' 497 games since Aug. 24, 2021.
Considering he currently ranks third in WAR in the NL, Lindor should earn MVP votes yet again in 2024. NL WAR-leader Shohei Ohtani doesn't play defense, while second-ranked Ketel Marte is likely to stay on the injured list for another week, clearing a path for Lindor to seriously contend for the honor.
Lindor has also played a major part in keeping the Mets in playoff contention throughout the summer. With a month left in the regular season, New York is just 4.0 games out of the third and final NL Wild Card spot.
The Mets have one more chance to make up ground against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, with the rubber match slated to get underway at 3:40 p.m. ET.
