New York Mets Shortstop Moves Up Prestigious List in Team History

(Related note) Most career 5+ RBI games with the #Mets franchise:

10- David Wright

9- Pete Alonso

8- Todd Hundley

7- Lindor

7- Dave Kingman

7- Darryl Strawberry

7- Carlos Beltran

6- Mike Piazza

5- Kevin McReynolds

5- Carlos Delgado

4- Cleon Jones

4- Gary Carter

4- Yoenis Cespedes https://t.co/XeVcij1LMP