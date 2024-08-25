Fastball

New York Mets Shortstop Moves Up Prestigious List in Team History

The New York Mets bested the San Diego Padres on Saturday thanks to a huge effort from shortstop Francisco Lindor.

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Petco Park on Aug 24.
The New York Mets beat the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Saturday afternoon at Petco Park. With the win, New York is now 68-62. San Diego is 73-58 after the loss.

Both teams are currently battling for a National League wild card spot, with the Padres holding the second wild card position and the Mets sitting at 2.5 games back.

In the win, the Mets were led by star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and five RBI. He hit two home runs and now has 27 for the year. He also has 78 RBI to go along with a .269 average.

With the five-RBI performance, Lindor moved up a prestigious list in team history.

Per @StatsCentre:

(Related note) Most career 5+ RBI games with the @Mets franchise:
10- David Wright
9- Pete Alonso
8- Todd Hundley
7- Lindor
7- Dave Kingman
7- Darryl Strawberry
7- Carlos Beltran
6- Mike Piazza
5- Kevin McReynolds
5- Carlos Delgado
4- Cleon Jones
4- Gary Carter
4- Yoenis Cespedes

One of the best shortstops in baseball over the last decade, Lindor is a lifetime .274 hitter. He's got 242 career home runs with 757 RBI. He's in the 10th year of his career with the Cleveland Guadians and Mets. He was traded to New York ahead of the 2021 season and is looking to lead New York to the playoffs for the second time in three years.

The two teams will play each other again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Jose Quintana (NYM) will take the mound against Martin Perez (SD).

