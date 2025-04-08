New York Mets Shut Out Miami Marlins as Pitching Staff Continues to Make Team History
The New York Mets shut out thet Miami Marlins 2-0 on Monday night at Citi Field, running their impressive early season record to 7-3. The Mets are second in the National League East, while the Marlins are in third at 5-5.
Once again, the Mets received solid pitching as Kodai Senga went 5.0 scoreless innings, giving up five hits and two walks while striking out four. Behind him, three relievers combined for the final four innings with Ryne Stanek earning his first save of the year.
According to @MLBStats on social media, the Mets pitching staff is making history in the first 10 games of the campaign.
The @Mets have posted a 1.72 ERA as a team this season.
That is the second-best team ERA through the first 10 games of a season in franchise history!
What's even more impressive about the Mets run is that they are doing it without two of their top projected starters: Both Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas are on the injured list and will remain there through the end of April at least.
The two teams will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. The Mets will send out Clay Holmes, their Opening Day starter, on the mound. He's 0-1 with a 2.89 ERA. He converted to a starter this season after spending years as a reliever with the New York Yankees.
Righty Connor Gillispie will pitch for the Marlins. He's 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA through two games.
