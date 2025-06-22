New York Mets Slugger Juan Soto Makes History With Latest Multi-Home Run Game
The New York Mets went on a historic home run parade Saturday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, and Juan Soto was naturally right at the center of it.
Soto capped off back-to-back-to-back homers in the top of the third inning, helping the Mets snag a 4-3 lead. New York didn't slow down from there, either, as Soto crushed a 437-foot bomb in the fifth.
It marked Soto's third multi-home run game of the season, and the 26th of the 26-year-old's career.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that ties Soto with Jimmie Foxx for the most career multi-homer games before turning 27 years old. He was previously tied with Mel Ott, Eddie Mathews and Alex Rodriguez.
Soto finished the contest 4-for-5, bumping his batting average up to .256 and his OPS up to .877. The former Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees slugger is up to 16 home runs and 41 RBIs on the season.
The Mets, meanwhile, rode their seven solo home runs to an 11-4 win, pulling back into a tie for first place in the NL East. That is where the club hoped to be in 2025, considering they made the 2024 NLCS and handed Soto a record-breaking contract shortly after.
With their seven-game losing streak over, the Mets will try to claim the series in a rubber match with the Phillies on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
