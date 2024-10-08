New York Mets Slugger Joins Rare Team History with Game 3 Blast
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso hit another home run on Tuesday in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Hitting against Aaron Nola, Alonso hit a fastball to right field for the game's first run. Alonso now has three home runs this postseason, joining some team history.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast social media:
Pete Alonso is the 12th batter in Mets franchise history to have a HR in 3 or more games within a single postseason.
Daniel Murphy famously hit home runs in seven different games for the team back in 2015, when the Mets got to the World Series against the Kansas City Royals.
The 29-year-old Florida native has been a big part of the Mets resurgence since June, hitting .240 this year with 34 homers and 88 RBI. He also scored 91 runs in the regular season and has posted a .329 on-base percentage.
A free agent at the end of the year, a strong postseason just continues to drive Alonso's price up. For any team that wants to sign him, it could cost more than $200 million to do so. Perhaps the Mets will want to bring him back if he continues to excel in October as well.
Lifetime, he's a Rookie of the Year, a two-time Home Run Derby champion and a four-time All-Star. He is a .249 lifetime hitter with 226 regular season home runs.
At the time of this posting, the Mets lead 4-0 in the seventh inning. Game 4 is Wednesday.
