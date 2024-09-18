New York Mets Slugger Ties Elite Franchise History in Important Win on Tuesday
The New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals, 10-1, on Tuesday night to move to 83-68 on the season. With the win, New York is now 2.0 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the chase for the third and final wild card spot in the National League.
New York is seeking a second trip to the playoffs in the last three years.
In the win, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI. The home run was his 33rd of the season. He now has 86 RBI and is hitting .246. He also re-wrote the team history books, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Pete Alonso now has 10 career games with 5+ RBI
that is:
-tied for most such games in MLB since start of 2019 (Nelson Cruz)
-tied for most such games in Mets history (David Wright)
Alonso has been one of the most productive players in baseball since making his debut back in 2019. He's hit 37 homers or more in every full season he's played and even had 16 in the 60-game COVID season of 2020.
Lifetime, he's got 225 homers, is a multi-time All-Star and a National League Rookie of the Year winner. He's going to be a free agent at the end of the season and should command a contract worth $200 million or more. Alonso is still just 29 years old.
The Mets and Nationals will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Jose Quintana (NYM) pitches against DJ Herz (WAS).
