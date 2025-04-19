Fastball

New York Mets Star Makes Baseball History with 250th Career Blast

Francisco Lindor hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to help the Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. With the homer, he became the only player in history to hit a walk-off for his 250th career blast.

Brady Farkas

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) is doused with water after hitting a game-winning solo home run in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on April 18.
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) is doused with water after hitting a game-winning solo home run in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on April 18. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Friday night at Citi Field thanks to a walk-off home run from shortstop Francisco Lindor. The blast was the 250th homer of his career.

The win moved the Mets to a National League East-best 13-7 while the loss dropped St. Louis to 9-11.

Lindor's homer was his only hit of the night, as he went 1-for-5. He is now hitting .263 with two homers. And according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he made some unique baseball history.

Francisco Lindor is the 254th player to reach 250 career home runs

He’s the first to hit a walk-off for No. 250

The 31-year-old Lindor has been one of the most productive players in baseball since entering the league in 2015. He's in the 11th year of his career with the Cleveland Guardians and the Mets. A lifetime .274 hitter, Lindor is a four-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger, a two-time Gold Glover and a Platinum Glove winner. He helped Cleveland get to the World Series in 2016 and helped New York advance to the National League Championship Series last season.

After signing Juan Soto this past offseason, the Mets have goals of getting to the World Series this year. And if they are to achieve them, Lindor will be a huge part of it.

The Mets and Cardinals will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Matthew Liberatore will pitch for St. Louis against righty Kodai Senga.

Related MLB Stories

NO SHOHEI: Shohei Ohtani is out this weekend against the Texas Rangers, but why? CLICK HERE:

NO PHONES, PLEASE: Jazz Chisholm Jr. was suspended for a game for violation of the league's social media policy. CLICK HERE:

NO MONEY TALK YET: According to a report, the Cubs and Kyle Tucker are not talking about a contract extension yet. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History