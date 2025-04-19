New York Mets Star Makes Baseball History with 250th Career Blast
The New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Friday night at Citi Field thanks to a walk-off home run from shortstop Francisco Lindor. The blast was the 250th homer of his career.
The win moved the Mets to a National League East-best 13-7 while the loss dropped St. Louis to 9-11.
Lindor's homer was his only hit of the night, as he went 1-for-5. He is now hitting .263 with two homers. And according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he made some unique baseball history.
Francisco Lindor is the 254th player to reach 250 career home runs
He’s the first to hit a walk-off for No. 250
The 31-year-old Lindor has been one of the most productive players in baseball since entering the league in 2015. He's in the 11th year of his career with the Cleveland Guardians and the Mets. A lifetime .274 hitter, Lindor is a four-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger, a two-time Gold Glover and a Platinum Glove winner. He helped Cleveland get to the World Series in 2016 and helped New York advance to the National League Championship Series last season.
After signing Juan Soto this past offseason, the Mets have goals of getting to the World Series this year. And if they are to achieve them, Lindor will be a huge part of it.
The Mets and Cardinals will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Matthew Liberatore will pitch for St. Louis against righty Kodai Senga.
