New York Mets Star On Verge of Breaking Tie in Baseball History Among Shortstops
The New York Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Monday night at Rogers Centre. The win moved the Mets to 79-65. They are now in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the National League - one game ahead of the Atlanta Braves.
Though he went 0-for-3 with a walk in the win, Mets star Francisco Lindor is on the verge of breaking an impressive tie in baseball history.
The following note from @StatsCentre was put out before the game and still applies heading into Tuesday.
Having his best season since joining the @Mets in 2021, Francisco Lindor owns 69 extra base hits (via a triple, 30 home runs and 38 doubles) so far in 2024. Coming into tonight vs TOR, he needs just 1 more such base knock in order to break a tie for 4th on this list of shortstops
When Lindor gets his next extra-base hit, he'll have four seasons of 70 or more. That will put him just behind Alex Rodriguez and Nomar Garciaparra (6) and Ernie Banks (5). It will be more than the likes of Cal Ripken Jr.
Lindor his hitting .269 this season with the 30 homers, 84 RBI and 27 stolen bases. He's posted an OPS of .829. Though Shohei Ohtani is a foregone conclusion to win the National League MVP Award, Lindor will receive serious consideration as well.
The Mets will play the Blue Jays again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET.
