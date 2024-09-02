New York Mets Star Passes Miguel Tejada on This All-Time List in Baseball History
The New York Mets shut out the Chicago White Sox, 2-0, on Sunday thanks to the combination of some great pitching and a home run from Francisco Lindor.
Lindor went 1-for-4 with the homer, giving him 29 for the season. The blast also moved him past Miguel Tejada on this impressive list in baseball history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most home runs as a shortstop - Player within their first 10 career MLB seasons:
344- Alex Rodriguez (1994-03)
269- Ernie Banks (1953-62)
238- Francisco Lindor (2015-24 via his solo shot in Sunday's 2-0 @Mets win vs CHW)
237- Miguel Tejada (1997-06)
217- Cal Ripken Jr. (1981-90)
Inclusion on this list shows you just how productive - and durable - Lindor has been over his career. The numbers also would have been higher had the COVID-2020 season not been just 60 games.
Lindor is hitting .269 this season with the 29 homers and 80 RBI. He's got 25 stolen bases as well to go along with an .831 OPS.
In his 10th career season with the Cleveland Guardians and Mets, Lindor is .274 career hitter. He actually has 244 home runs lifetime, but only 238 of those were as a shortstop.
The Mets are currently 73-64 and 1.0 game back of the third and final wild card spot in the National League.
They will be in action on Labor Day Monday against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Brayan Bello (SOX) pitches against Luis Severino. Severino is 9-6 with a 3.96 ERA this year.
