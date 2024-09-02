New York Mets Star Passes Miguel Tejada on This All-Time List in Baseball History

Most home runs as a shortstop - Player within their first 10 career MLB seasons:

344- Alex Rodriguez (1994-03)

269- Ernie Banks (1953-62)

238- Francisco Lindor (2015-24 via his solo shot in Sunday's 2-0 @Mets win vs CHW)

237- Miguel Tejada (1997-06)

217- Cal Ripken Jr. (1981-90) pic.twitter.com/lhm2ETtogK