Juan Soto Continues to Chase Down Mickey Mantle in Impressive Baseball History
The New York Mets were swept in a doubleheader on Sunday, losing two games against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
New York dropped the first game 6-5 and the second game 5-4. They are now 22-13 after the losses, while the Cardinals are 16-19 after the wins.
Mets star Juan Soto went 1-for-4 in the first game with a walk and a run scored, while he went 1-for-5 with a run scored in the nightcap. It was a fairly uneventful day for the $765 million man, but it did move him up an impressive list in baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most career walks before turning 27:
Mickey Mantle: 797
Juan Soto: 794
Soto has raised his average to .256 thus far this season. He has five home runs, 14 RBIs and two stolen bases. He's put together a .374 on-base percentage. Considering he'll play the entire season at 26 years old, he's going to pass Mantle soon, possibly this week.
A career .284 hitter, he's got 206 home runs and 606 RBIs. He helped the Washington Nationals win the World Series in 2019 and is a four-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger.
As for Mantle, he spent 18 years with the New York Yankees, hitting 536 career home runs. A 20-time All-Star, he also won seven World Series titles and a batting title. He was a three-time MVP.
Soto and the Mets are back in action on Monday night at 9:40 p.m. ET. They'll face the Arizona Diamondbacks as Griffin Canning (NYM) pitches against Ryne Nelson (ARZ).
