Juan Soto Continues to Chase Down Mickey Mantle in Impressive Baseball History

The New York Mets star, one of the best hitters in baseball, is barreling down on one of baseball's most beloved figures.

Brady Farkas

New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (22) is brushed back during while batting in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on May 4.
New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (22) is brushed back during while batting in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on May 4. / Tim Vizer-Imagn Images
The New York Mets were swept in a doubleheader on Sunday, losing two games against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

New York dropped the first game 6-5 and the second game 5-4. They are now 22-13 after the losses, while the Cardinals are 16-19 after the wins.

Mets star Juan Soto went 1-for-4 in the first game with a walk and a run scored, while he went 1-for-5 with a run scored in the nightcap. It was a fairly uneventful day for the $765 million man, but it did move him up an impressive list in baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Most career walks before turning 27:

Mickey Mantle: 797
Juan Soto: 794

Soto has raised his average to .256 thus far this season. He has five home runs, 14 RBIs and two stolen bases. He's put together a .374 on-base percentage. Considering he'll play the entire season at 26 years old, he's going to pass Mantle soon, possibly this week.

A career .284 hitter, he's got 206 home runs and 606 RBIs. He helped the Washington Nationals win the World Series in 2019 and is a four-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger.

As for Mantle, he spent 18 years with the New York Yankees, hitting 536 career home runs. A 20-time All-Star, he also won seven World Series titles and a batting title. He was a three-time MVP.

Soto and the Mets are back in action on Monday night at 9:40 p.m. ET. They'll face the Arizona Diamondbacks as Griffin Canning (NYM) pitches against Ryne Nelson (ARZ).

Brady Farkas
