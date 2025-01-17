New York Mets Star Juan Soto Projected to Join Elite Baseball History in 2025
After signing the biggest deal in baseball history this offseason, New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto is projected to join an elite group in baseball history in 2025.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Juan Soto is projected for 137 walks per ZiPS
that’d be his 5th season with 120+ walks
most career seasons with 120+ walks:
Barry Bonds: 11
Babe Ruth: 10
Ted Williams: 8
Eddie Yost: 8
Juan Soto: 4
Jim Thome: 4
Mickey Mantle: 4
Eddie Stanky: 4
Lou Gehrig: 4
Soto signed a 15-year deal worth $765 million which could tether him to the Mets for the rest of his career. Among the most disciplined hitters in the sport, Soto has led baseball in walks in three different seasons and is the active leader in on-base percentage at .421.
A lifetime .285 hitter, Soto has spent seven years in the big leagues with the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees. He helped the Yankees advance to the World Series in 2024 by posting a .288 average with 41 homers and 109 RBI.
He is a five-time Silver Slugger winner, a four-time All-Star, a batting champion and a World Series champion (Nationals - 2019).
With Soto in the fold, the Mets will be looking to improve upon last year's trip to the National League Championship Series. He'll pair with Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos to make up a dynamic middle-of-the-order in Queens, however, it looks like Pete Alonso won't be joining them.
The longtime first baseman is expected to sign elsewhere this offseason, despite the Mets reportedly making attempts to bring him back.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.