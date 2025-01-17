New York Mets Star Juan Soto Projected to Join Elite Baseball History in 2025

Juan Soto is projected for 137 walks per ZiPS



that’d be his 5th season with 120+ walks



most career seasons with 120+ walks:



Barry Bonds: 11

Babe Ruth: 10

Ted Williams: 8

Eddie Yost: 8

Juan Soto: 4

Jim Thome: 4

Mickey Mantle: 4

Eddie Stanky: 4

Lou Gehrig: 4