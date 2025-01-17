Fastball

New York Mets Star Juan Soto Projected to Join Elite Baseball History in 2025

If Soto hits this ZIPS projection, he'll join an extremely rare group in baseball history.

Brady Farkas

New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto tries on his new jersey during his introductory press conference at Citi Field in 2024.
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto tries on his new jersey during his introductory press conference at Citi Field in 2024. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
After signing the biggest deal in baseball history this offseason, New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto is projected to join an elite group in baseball history in 2025.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Juan Soto is projected for 137 walks per ZiPS

that’d be his 5th season with 120+ walks

most career seasons with 120+ walks:

Barry Bonds: 11
Babe Ruth: 10
Ted Williams: 8
Eddie Yost: 8
Juan Soto: 4
Jim Thome: 4
Mickey Mantle: 4
Eddie Stanky: 4
Lou Gehrig: 4

Soto signed a 15-year deal worth $765 million which could tether him to the Mets for the rest of his career. Among the most disciplined hitters in the sport, Soto has led baseball in walks in three different seasons and is the active leader in on-base percentage at .421.

A lifetime .285 hitter, Soto has spent seven years in the big leagues with the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees. He helped the Yankees advance to the World Series in 2024 by posting a .288 average with 41 homers and 109 RBI.

He is a five-time Silver Slugger winner, a four-time All-Star, a batting champion and a World Series champion (Nationals - 2019).

With Soto in the fold, the Mets will be looking to improve upon last year's trip to the National League Championship Series. He'll pair with Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos to make up a dynamic middle-of-the-order in Queens, however, it looks like Pete Alonso won't be joining them.

The longtime first baseman is expected to sign elsewhere this offseason, despite the Mets reportedly making attempts to bring him back.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

