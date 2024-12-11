New York Mets Star Juan Soto Will Continue to Chase Hall of Famers in History in 2025
Newly-minted New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto just agreed to the richest deal in professional sports history at 15 years and $765 million. Now, he'll try to justify that deal with his performance on the field.
As Soto begins the 2025 season with the Mets, he'll be chasing history on the diamond on multiple fronts, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most consecutive seasons with .400+ OBP to start career, AL/NL:
Ted Williams: 17
Frank Thomas: 8
Wade Boggs: 8
Juan Soto: 7 *active
Ferris Fain: 7
Roy Thomas: 7
And this one:
most consecutive seasons played with 25+ HR & 125+ walks:
1941-42. 46-49 Ted Williams: 6 (military service 1943-45)
2021-24 Juan Soto: 4 *active
2001-04 Barry Bonds: 4
Soto is often referred to as the "modern day Ted Williams," so it's fitting that he's chasing Williams on both of those lists.
Soto is a four-time All-Star and a batting champion who helped the Washington Nationals win the World Series in 2019. He is also a five-time Silver Slugger winner, a home run derby champion and is coming off a year in which he finished third in the American League MVP voting with 41 homers and 109 RBI. He spent the 2024 season with the New York Yankees, helping lead them to the World Series.
In addition to Soto, the Mets have added pitchers Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes this offseason. Soto will pair with Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos in the middle of the Mets order.
New York advanced all the way to the National League Championship Series this year, losing to the eventual World Champion Dodgers.
