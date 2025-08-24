New York Mets' Starling Marte Stands Alongside Hall of Famer in History After Big Game

Starling Marte is the first player with at least a homer, outfield assist and 2 SB in a game since Luis Robert on 8/5/23



At 36 years & 318 days, he’s the 2nd-oldest player to do this in at least the last 50 years, younger than only:



5/2/97 Tony Gwynn: 36y 358d https://t.co/1H9jsxVwvC