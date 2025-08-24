New York Mets' Starling Marte Stands Alongside Hall of Famer in History After Big Game
The New York Mets moved to 69-60 on the season with a 9-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night at Truist Park.
New York is now 2.5 games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the third and final wild card spot in the National League, and after getting to the National League Championship Series last season, they have World Series aspirations.
Clay Holmes pitched well enough to earn the win, going 6.1 solid innings and giving up just two earned runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out four, and is now 11-4 with a 3.60 ERA.
The offense was paced by Jeff McNeil, who had two home runs, and Mark Vientos added two as well. Starling Marte hit his eighth home run of the season and stole two bases, creating some history not seen since Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn.
Starling Marte is the first player with at least a homer, outfield assist and 2 SB in a game since Luis Robert on 8/5/23
At 36 years & 318 days, he’s the 2nd-oldest player to do this in at least the last 50 years, younger than only:
5/2/97 Tony Gwynn: 36y 358d
Gwynn is one of the best hitters in baseball history, and he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007. A 20-year veteran of the San Diego Padres, he was a 15-time All-Star and an eight-time batting champion. He also won five Gold Gloves and seven Silver Slugger Awards. He led the National League in hits seven times and was a career .338 hitter.
Marte is hitting .289 with eight homers, 26 RBIs and seven stolen bases. He's a 14-year veteran of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Oakland Athletics, Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Mets.