New York Mets Starting Pitcher Makes Fun Team History in Birthday Win

The New York Mets beat the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night as left-hander David Peterson made some fun team history on his birthday.

Brady Farkas

New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (23) pitches in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field on Sept 3.
New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (23) pitches in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field on Sept 3. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Mets toppled the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Tuesday night at Citi Field.

With the win, the Mets are now 75-64 on the season. They remain 0.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League wild card race. The Red Sox remain 4.5 games back of the Kansas City Royals for the third and final spot in the American League.

The Mets got home runs from Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos in the win, but they also got a stellar pitching performance from left-hander David Peterson. He went 6.0 innings, giving up just one run on six hits. He walked one and struck out 11. Peterson is now 9-1 this season with a 2.75 ERA and he's been a major part of keeping the Mets in contention.

Furthermore, Tuesday was his 29th birthday, and he made some fun team history in that regard.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

David Peterson’s 8 strikeouts thru 4 IP are ALREADY most by a Mets pitcher on his birthday

surpassed: 4/28/12 Dillon Gee, 7

In the fifth year of his career, Peterson is 27-22 with a 4.11 ERA. He's only played for the Mets and has already surpassed his career-high in wins, which had been seven.

The Mets and Red Sox will play again on Wednesday night with the first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Red Sox' All-Star Tanner Houck will take the mound against right-hander Tylor Megill.

Houck is 8-9 with a 3.12 ERA while Megill is 3-5 with a 4.82.

Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

