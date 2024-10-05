New York Mets Starting Pitcher Joins Rare Baseball History with NLDS Start
The New York Mets are opening up the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon against the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets advanced to the NLDS after beating the Milwaukee Brewers in three games during the wild card round.
The Phillies earned a first-round bye by virtue of winning the National League East and having a better record than Milwaukee, who won the National League Central.
In Game 1, Mets hurler Kodai Senga will make the start despite only getting one start during the regular season. After a stellar rookie season in 2023, Senga was injured during spring training. He came back for the one start and then injured his leg. He's been activated off the injured list for this series.
By making the start, Senga is making some unique baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
longest gap between a pitcher’s last start & a game 1 postseason start:
5/23/2024 - 10/1/2024 AJ Smith-Shawver: 131
7/26/2024 – 10/5/2024 Kodai Senga: 71
9/7/1910 - 10/17/1910 Chief Bender: 40
9/11/2012 - 10/7/2012 Jason Hammel: 26
h/t @MLBNetwork research squad
Senga came over to the Mets a season ago after a lengthy career in Japan and paid immediate dividends. The 31-year-old made 29 starts and was named an All-Star in the National League. He finished 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA, placing second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting and seventh in the Cy Young race.
The Mets and Phillies will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:08 p.m. ET. The first two games of the series will be held at Citizens Bank Park.
