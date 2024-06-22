Fastball

New York Mets Turnaround Could Make History in the Month of June

The New York Mets went from clear sellers at the trade deadline to fringy playoff contenders with a historic turnaround here in the month of June.

Brady Farkas

New York Mets designated hitter JD Martinez (28) runs out an RBI double against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Citi Field.
New York Mets designated hitter JD Martinez (28) runs out an RBI double against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Citi Field. / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Mets routed the Chicago Cubs 11-1 on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field as they continued their impressive turnaround in the month of June.

The Mets were looking like clear sellers in the month of May but now they find themselves just 1.0 game back in the National League wild card race. In fact, the Mets could end up making history in the month of June, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

the Mets were tied for the worst record in MLB in May and currently have MLB’s best in June

just 5 teams since 1900 have had the worst (or tied) win pct in MLB in a calendar month, then best (or tied) in the next month (min 15g each month):

1994 Giants: June-July
1985 Yankees: April-May
1982 Phillies: April-May
1959 Tigers: April-May
1900 Reds: July-August

h/t @EliasSports

There's still several games to play so this could go either way, but the fact that the Mets are in this conversation shows their resilience this month.

J.D. Martinez had a home run and four RBI in the win on Friday and is acting as the catalyst for the offense right now, hitting .287 in total with an .870 OPS. Francisco Lindor also went 3-for-5 and has 12 homers this season to go along with 37 RBI.

New York will look to continue the turnaround on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Cubs once again. First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET as Tylor Megill pitches against Jameson Taillon.

Megill is 2-3 with a 3.52 ERA while Taillon is 3-3 with a 3.08.

