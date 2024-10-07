New York Mets Youngster Enters Insane Baseball History Despite Tough Loss on Sunday
The Philadelphia Phillies outlasted the New York Mets on Sunday in one of the best playoff games in recent memory. The Phillies won 7-6 at Citizens Bank Park to even up the best-of-five series at one game apiece.
The two teams traded body blows and were tied 6-6 entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Nick Castellanos ended up winning the game in the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off single.
Though the Mets lost, it cannot be blamed on youngster Mark Vientos. The infielder went 3-for-4 with a double and two home runs, one of which tied the game in the top of the ninth inning.
His performance also made some history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Mark Vientos is the 3rd-youngest player (24 years, 300 days) with 10+ total bases in a playoff game, only older than:
2015 ALDS G4 Carlos Correa: 21y, 20d
1995 ALCS G2 Manny Ramírez: 23y, 134d
h/t @Bmags94
The 24-year-old was a big part of the Mets resurgence this season, hitting .266 with 27 home runs and 71 RBI. He posted an .838 OPS. The Connecticut native was a second-round pick of the Mets back in the 2017 draft.
The two teams will be off on Monday before re-starting the series in New York on Tuesday night. First pitch from Citi Field will come at 5:08 p.m. ET as Aaron Nola (PHI) pitches against Sean Manaea (NYM).
Nola went 14-8 this year with a 3.57 ERA while Manaea went 12-6 with a 3.47. He pitched in game one of the wild card series against the Brewers.
