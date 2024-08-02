Aaron Judge and Juan Soto Have Joined Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in Baseball History
Entering the month of August, New York Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have done something not done in baseball history since the days of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Aaron Judge and Juan Soto of the @Yankees have combined to reach base safely (via H, BB or HBP) 427 times this season.
The last pair of MLB teammates with more H+BB+HBP entering August was Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth for the 1930 Yankees (436).
The duo has been everything that the Yankees could have wanted when they traded for Soto this past offseason. They have become among the best lineup duos in all of baseball and are trying to carry the Yankees back to the playoffs. New York currently holds the top wild card spot in the American League. They haven't won a World Series since 2009.
Judge is hitting .316 this year and has a whopping 39 homers and 99 RBI. He made the All-Star team for the sixth time in his career this year and is currently on pace to win his second American League MVP Award. He also won the award in 2022.
As for Soto, he's hitting .309 this year with 27 homers and 77 RBI. He leads the major leagues in walks with 89 and has posted a .436 on-base percentage.
The Yankees will be back in action on Friday night when they host the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Kevin Gausman (TOR) pitches against Marcus Stroman (TOR).
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.