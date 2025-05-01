New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is Making Even More History Than We Realized
On Thursday morning, we wrote a story about how New York Yankees' star Aaron Judge is making baseball history through his first 31 games of the season.
Well, it turns out that Judge is making even more history than we realized, thanks to @OptaSTATS:
Aaron Judge of the @Yankees currently leads the AL in batting average (.427), home runs (10, tied) and RBI (32).
He's the only player in the designated hitter era (since 1973) to lead the AL in all three Triple Crown categories entering May.
The last player to lead the AL in all three categories entering May was Minnesota's Bobby Darwin in 1972 (.439 BA, 5 HR, 15 RBI).
And there's also this one, also from @OptaSTATS:
Prior to 2025, no AL player had ever collected 50 hits in a season before May. Neither had an AL player reached base 70 times (H/BB/HBP) before May, nor amassed 85 total bases before May.
Aaron Judge of the @Yankees did all three this year.
Judge has already won two MVP Awards, but if he keeps up this production, he'll be in prime position to win his third. And though it's only 31 games, Judge is also in position to become the first player to hit .400 for a season since Ted Williams in 1941. What's even more impressive is that Judge is doing this without Juan Soto (free agency) or Giancarlo Stanton (injury) as lineup protection.
Judge is a six-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger.
The Yankees are off on Thursday but they will start a new series on Friday night with the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Max Fried (NYY) pitches against Ryan Pepiot (TBR).
