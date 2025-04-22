New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt Make History Atop MLB Leaderboards
Even in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt continued to put bats on balls.
Judge finished 1-for-4 with a double and a walk. Goldschmidt, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run. They combined to post an on-base percentage of .455, while the rest of their New York Yankees teammates combined for a .296 mark in the eventual 6-4 defeat.
Through 23 games this year, Judge leads all of MLB with a .384 batting average. Only one other player is batting above .356 – Goldschmidt, who ranks second with a .372 batting average.
As noted by MLB Network, this marks the first time ever that two Yankees players have led MLB in batting average 23 games or deeper into a season. Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig didn't do so, and neither did Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris, nor Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter.
Unfortunately for the Yankees, the rest of the lineup around their reliable duo hasn't been nearly as consistent at the plate. Austin Wells, Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm Jr. are batting below the Mendoza line, and Anthony Volpe isn't much better at .217.
New York is still 1.5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox in the AL East standings heading into their next showdown with Cleveland on Tuesday. First pitch from Progressive Field is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET.
