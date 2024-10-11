New York Yankees Ace Moves Up List in American League Playoff History

Most career #Postseason strikeouts on the road by an American League pitcher:

104- Justin Verlander

79- Andy Pettitte

77- Roger Clemens

76- Mike Mussina

66- Gerrit Cole (Via 4 in Thursday's @Yankees ALDS-clinching Game 4 win vs the Royals)

63- Max Scherzer

60- Lance McCullers Jr.