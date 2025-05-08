New York Yankees Ace Max Fried Makes More Franchise History With Latest Gem
The New York Yankees needed Max Fried to come through with another gem on Wednesday, and that's exactly what he did.
Fried retired 11 of the first 12 San Diego Padres batters he faced, only giving up a single to that point in the contest. Jackson Merrill look him yard for a solo homer in the fourth, but Fried locked back in and didn't allow another run for the remainder of his outing.
The 31-year-old southpaw lasted 7.0 innings, giving up five hits and zero walks in total. New York only gave Fried one run of support, though, so he was stuck with a no decision the moment he got the hook.
Luke Weaver and Devin Williams ultimately got the Yankees to the finish line, all while J.C. Escarra delivered the pinch-hit, walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th. As for Fried, he is now 6-0 with a 1.05 ERA, 0.910 WHIP and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings eight starts into his time in the Bronx.
According to Sport Reference's Katie Sharp, Fried is the first pitcher in Yankees history with at least 47 strikeouts and a 1.05 ERA or below through his first eight appearances of a season.
New York signed Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract this past winter, making him one of the highest-paid pitchers in the big leagues. He has certainly lived up to that price tag so far, considering just how much history the southpaw has already made.
Since Fried isn't expected to pitch again until the Yankees travel to Seattle next week, he is unlikely to contribute much against the Athletics in West Sacramento this weekend. The former Atlanta Braves ace has a 1.50 ERA and 0.583 WHIP in two career appearances against the Mariners, so his historic hot start could very well continue into start No. 9.
