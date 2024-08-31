New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, Juan Soto Join Another Exclusive List in MLB History
The New York Yankees may not have been able to complete their comeback against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, but the team's star sluggers still managed to make history.
Right fielder Juan Soto went 1-for-5, while designated hitter Aaron Judge went 1-for-4 with a walk in the 6-5 loss. While it was a far cry from the duo's typically explosive display of power, the performance closed the book on one of the most dominant months ever seen.
Soto finished August with a .222 batting average, 10 home runs, 19 RBI, 20 walks and a .929 OPS. Judge, meanwhile, ended the month hitting .389 with 12 home runs, 24 RBI, 25 walks and a 1.386 OPS.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Judge and Soto became the third pair of teammates in MLB history to each record at least 10 home runs and 20 walks in a single calendar month. They are the first to achieve the feat since Ted Williams and Vern Stephens did so with the Boston Red Sox in August 1949.
Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig are the only other duo to hit both benchmarks, starting the exclusive club in July 1931.
Judge is currently the frontrunner to win AL MVP, batting .330 with 51 home runs, 123 RBI, seven stolen bases and an 1.184 OPS through 134 games. The 32-year-old already has an MVP trophy on his resume, alongside six All-Star appearances and three – soon to be four – Silver Sluggers.
Soto, who joined the Yankees in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres last winter, is batting .292 with 37 home runs, 96 RBI, five stolen bases and a 1.010 OPS this season. With his contract set to expire in two months' time, he has certainly made the most of his limited time in the Bronx.
The Yankees are surely interested in bringing the 25-year-old superstar back in 2025, considering he and Judge rank fourth and first in the American League in WAR, but several other teams are likely to pursue him as well.
In the meantime, Judge and Soto will be tasked with getting the Yankees to the finish line this fall. New York owns a 1.0-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the race for the AL East crown, and FanGraphs is giving the club the second-best odds to win the World Series at 16.1%.
The Yankees and Cardinals are scheduled to close out their weekend series at 1:35 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.