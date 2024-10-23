New York Yankees, LA Dodgers Set to Make Baseball History Because of Star Power
The World Series will begin on Friday night in Los Angeles as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Yankees.
The Dodgers advanced to the World Series by beating the New York Mets in the NLCS. They are seeking their first championship since the 2020 season. The Yankees got to the World Series after beating the Cleveland Guardians. They are looking for their first title since the 2009 season.
Part of the reason why this series is so appealing is because of the historic amount of star power that will be on the field.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
With Ohtani, Betts, Freeman, Judge and Stanton, there are 5 players who have won MVP in their careers that will play in the World Series
that'll be the most former MVPs to appear in a WS
h/t @EliasSports
The 30-year-old Ohtani won the American League MVP back in 2021 and in 2023. After a 54-homer, 59-stolen base campaign this season, he also figures to win the National League MVP for the first time. When he does, he'll join Frank Robinson as the only players to win the MVP Award in both leagues.
Betts won the MVP Award in the American League back in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox. He helped the Red Sox win the World Series that year. If the Dodgers win the title this year, it will be his third.
As for Freeman, he won the MVP in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season while playing for the Atlanta Braves. He is an eight-time All-Star as well.
Judge captured the American League MVP Award in 2022, sandwiched in-between the Ohtani wins. After hitting 58 homers this year, he also figures to capture the award for a second time.
Stanton won the MVP in 2017 while playing for the Miami Marlins. He led all of baseball with 59 homers and 132 RBI that year.
