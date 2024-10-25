New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers Tie Incredible Record in Sports History with WS Matchup
After a lengthy layoff, the World Series will finally begin on Friday night in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for their first World Series title since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season while the Yankees are seeking their first title since 2009.
The Yankees and Dodgers will be meeting for a record 12th time in a championship setting, which ties the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA for the most common championship matchup in American sports history.
Per Buster Olney of ESPN:
From @EliasSports: · This is the twelfth World Series matchup between the Yankees and Dodgers. That ties the Celtics-Lakers of the NBA for the most Championship Round/Game matchups in the four major North American professional sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL). Next on the list are the Yankees-Giants (7, MLB), Bruins-Canadiens (7, NHL) and Red Wings-Maple Leafs (7, NHL). The most championship matchups in the NFL are the Bears-Giants with six.
The Yankees have won eight of the previous 11 championship meetings. The team's last met in a title-setting back in 1981, when the Dodgers got the best of their cross-country rivals. Fernando Valenzuela was a part of that Dodgers team after winning both the Cy Young and Rookie of the Year Award that season. He just passed away this week at the age of 63 and the Dodgers will honor him throughout this series and the 2025 season.
Game 1 begins at 8:08 p.m. ET as Jack Flaherty (LAD) pitches against Gerrit Cole (NYY).
