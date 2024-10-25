Fastball

New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers Tie Incredible Record in Sports History with WS Matchup

The two franchises will meet for the 12th time in a championship setting.

Brady Farkas

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (93) during the team workout prior to game one of the World Series against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on Oct 24.
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (93) during the team workout prior to game one of the World Series against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on Oct 24. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a lengthy layoff, the World Series will finally begin on Friday night in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for their first World Series title since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season while the Yankees are seeking their first title since 2009.

The Yankees and Dodgers will be meeting for a record 12th time in a championship setting, which ties the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA for the most common championship matchup in American sports history.

Per Buster Olney of ESPN:

From @EliasSports: · This is the twelfth World Series matchup between the Yankees and Dodgers. That ties the Celtics-Lakers of the NBA for the most Championship Round/Game matchups in the four major North American professional sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL). Next on the list are the Yankees-Giants (7, MLB), Bruins-Canadiens (7, NHL) and Red Wings-Maple Leafs (7, NHL). The most championship matchups in the NFL are the Bears-Giants with six.

The Yankees have won eight of the previous 11 championship meetings. The team's last met in a title-setting back in 1981, when the Dodgers got the best of their cross-country rivals. Fernando Valenzuela was a part of that Dodgers team after winning both the Cy Young and Rookie of the Year Award that season. He just passed away this week at the age of 63 and the Dodgers will honor him throughout this series and the 2025 season.

Game 1 begins at 8:08 p.m. ET as Jack Flaherty (LAD) pitches against Gerrit Cole (NYY).

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History