New York Yankees' Brian Cashman Makes Incredible History in Rout of Milwaukee Brewers
UPDATE, 4:30 p.m. ET: Cashman achieved the 2,500 win mark as the Yankees routed the Brewers, 20-9, on Saturday afternoon.
The New York Yankees defeated the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day on Thursday and will look for another victory when they take on the Brewers again on Saturday.
If they are able to win that one, it will represent a historic victory for Yankees' general manager Brian Cashman.
Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com:
From the Yankees game notes: Brian Cashman needs one win to reach 2,500 regular season wins in his career (2,499-1,770-2).
That .585 winning percentage is the highest in MLB during his career (1998-present).
Cashman has been the Yankees GM since 1998, and while he's taken lots of arrows from Yankees fans recently, he's been one of the most successful executives in sports since that time. He helped the Yankees win the World Series in 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2009. New York got back to the World Series in 2024, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
The Yankees figure to be strong again this season, but it will be a tough road considering the American League East is loaded and the team is dealing with roster attrition already.
Gerrit Cole, winner of the 2023 Cy Young Award, is out for the season because of Tommy John surgery and Luis Gil, winner of the 2024 Rookie of the Year award, is out for several months with a lat injury. Juan Soto left for the cross-town Mets in free agency.
The Yankees and Brewers will play each other at 1:05 p.m. ET on Saturday. Former Yankee Nestor Cortes pitches against new Yankee Max Fried.
Related MLB Stories
TANDEM HISTORY: Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. do something not seen in 35 years as the Padres beat the Braves on Opening Day. CLICK HERE:
GENO's HOT: Eugenio Suarez hit a home run on Opening Night, re-writing his own personal history books. CLICK HERE:
DYNAMIC PAIR: Bobby Witt Jr. and Julio Rodriguez enter the year joined at the hip in some incredible history. CLICK HERE: