New York Yankees Catcher Does Something Rarely Seen in Team History in Blowout Win
The New York Yankees turned a close contest in a blowout of the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh, New York exploded for 10 runs, fueled by a grand slam from Austin Wells. Wells also singled in the inning, giving him five RBIs for the frame. The Yankees won 12-3.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, that five RBIs in one inning put Wells in some exclusive company in team history.
Most RBI in an inning, Yankees in divisional era (1969):
10/4/09 Alex Rodriguez: 7, 6th
9/12/06 Bobby Abreu: 6, 1st
Today Austin Wells: 5, 7th
4/18/05 Tino Martinez: 5, 2nd
4/11/87 Don Mattingly: 5, 7th
Wells, 25, is hitting just .220 this season but he has seven homers and 23 RBIs. A now-integral part of the lineup, he had 24 homers in his 2024 rookie season.
Aaron Judge went 1-for-3 with a homer, his 12th of the season. That puts him in a tie for the league-lead. He's now hitting .412 as he seeks to become the first player to hit .400 for a season since Ted Williams (.406) in 1941.
Clarke Schmidt pitched well, going six sinnings and allowing just two earned runs on seven hits and one walk. He got a no-decision.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Max Fried, who's out to a historic 6-0 start, will take the mound for New York. He'll be opposed by veteran right-hander Dylan Cease, who is 1-2 with a 5.61 ERA.
