New York Yankees Catcher Does Something Rarely Seen in Team History in Blowout Win

Most RBI in an inning, Yankees in divisional era (1969):



10/4/09 Alex Rodriguez: 7, 6th

9/12/06 Bobby Abreu: 6, 1st

Today Austin Wells: 5, 7th

4/18/05 Tino Martinez: 5, 2nd

4/11/87 Don Mattingly: 5, 7th https://t.co/SXqB7NR18G