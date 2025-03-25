New York Yankees Catcher Austin Wells Officially Poised to Make Franchise History
For the first time in their 124-year history, a catcher will serve as the New York Yankees' leadoff hitter.
Manager Aaron Boone told "Talkin' Yanks" on Tuesday that Austin Wells would bat leadoff on Opening Day against the Milwaukee Brewers, as the team had tested throughout spring training. Wells, a 25-year-old catcher who finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting last season, will be the one to snap the 18,926-game streak of Yankees catchers batting anywhere but the No. 1 hole.
Per Yahoo Sports' Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman, the Yankees were the last remaining franchise never to have a catcher bat leadoff in a regular season game.
Wells hit .229 with 13 home runs, 55 RBIs, a .718 OPS and 2.5 WAR across 115 games in 2024, before batting .120 with a .460 OPS in the playoffs. Between June 6 and Sept. 10, though, Wells hit .284 with an .887 OPS.
Of his 96 starts last year, Wells hit cleanup 38 times. His next most common spot in the lineup was eighth, making 26 starts in that role.
Wells hit leadoff in 15 of his 16 spring training appearances, batting .372 with a 1.263 OPS along the way.
First pitch between the Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET.
