New York Yankees' Catcher Pushing Toward Some Unique Team History in 2025 Season
One of the oldest franchises in baseball, the New York Yankees have seemingly done almost everything there is to do at this point. However, there appears to be some new history on the horizon for the organization in 2025.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, no Yankees' catcher has ever hit leadoff in a regular season or postseason game. While there's no guarantee it happens this year, Austin Wells has hit leadoff on several occasions this spring, leading to a reasonable conclusion that he'll do it in the regular season.
Wells, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Yankees (2020) out of Arizona. He made his major league debut in 2023 and became the Yankees primary backstop in 2024.
He played in 115 games as the Yankees got to the World Series, hitting .229 with 13 homers and 55 RBI. He posted a .322 on-base percentage.
After acquiring Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Max Fried and Devin Williams this offseason, the Yankees have lofty goals again this season. They were beaten in five games last October by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
However, it's not all optimistic for New York, as Gerrit Cole is out for the season with Tommy John surgery and Luis Gil will miss a significant portion of the year with a lat problem. Furthermore, Giancarlo Stanton is battling injury issues in both elbows and will start the year on the injured list.
The Yankees open up the regular season on March 27 at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Related MLB Stories
ANOTHER OPENING DAY NOD: Chris Sale will make his sixth Opening Day start this season, putting him in a rare class among current pitchers. CLICK HERE:
UNREAL STREAK: The Cincinnati Reds have one of the more bizarre streaks in baseball going as Opening Day nears. CLICK HERE:
$1.1 MILLION CARD: A Paul Skenes rookie card just sold for $1.1 million, which is more than Skenes' actual salary for the season. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.