New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs Make Bizarre History With Cody Bellinger Trade
The New York Yankees swung a blockbuster trade for Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger on Tuesday, continuing to build out their lineup in the wake of Juan Soto's departure.
And because of who they gave up in the deal, the ordinary transaction somehow became historic.
The Cubs, who also sent $5 million to the Yankees, received right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet in exchange for Bellinger. According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, this marks the first time in MLB history that a player named Cody has been traded for another player named Cody.
Of course, the "Cody-for-Cody" page in the baseball history books won't be one that gets a lot of attention, but it is a fun detail to point out with regular season games still over three months away.
In terms of who the better Cody is, Bellinger has an MVP, two All-Star appearances, two Silver Sluggers, a Gold Glove and a World Series ring under his belt. Poteet, on the other hand, has only seen action in 24 MLB contests and does not have any notable individual accolades to his name.
Poteet underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022, just as he was starting to break out as a swingman with the Miami Marlins. He returned to the big leagues in 2024 and went 3-0 with 2.22 ERA, 1.068 WHIP and 0.9 WAR across just four starts and one relief appearance in the Bronx.
Bellinger made 130 appearances for the Cubs in 2024, batting .266 with 18 home runs, 78 RBI, nine stolen bases, a .751 OPS and a 2.2 WAR. The former Los Angeles Dodgers star had become expendable in Chicago, though, after the Cubs traded for Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker earlier in December.
The Cubs will still enter 2025 with a Cody on the roster, just not the one who they had in 2023 and 2024.
Cody Ransom was the first Cody in MLB history, making his debut with the San Francisco Giants in 2001. There have now been 25 big leaguers named Cody.
