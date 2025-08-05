New York Yankees Continue to Scuffle, Making History with Latest Loss
The New York Yankees suffered another gut-punch loss on Monday night, losing 8-5 to the Texas Rangers in 11-innings.
The Yankees surrendered a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and then lost it in the 10th on a three-run homer by Josh Jung.
As a result, the Yankees are now 60-53 on the season, and the loss had a massive implication on their playoff situation.
In the American League East division
Team
Record
GB
Blue Jays
66-48
--
Red Sox
63-51
3.0
Yankees
60-53
5.5
In the wild card
Team
Record
WC Spot
Red Sox
63-51
1
Yankees
60-53
2 (2.5 GB)
Mariners
60-53
2 (2.5 GB)
Rangers
59-55
OUT (1.5 GB of WC 3)
Furthermore, the loss continued the team's struggles on the road, where they just made unfortunate history, according to Katie Sharp of Stathead:
Yankees last 23 Road Games:
18 losses, 142 runs allowed
This is the 1st time in Yankees history they've had any span of 23 road games with 18+ losses and 142+ runs allowed
Devin Williams, acquired this past offseason, gave up the home run in the ninth to blow the save - his third of the season. He now has an ERA of 5.10.
Jake Bird, just acquired at the trade deadline from the Colorado Rockies, took the loss by giving up two earned runs in the 10th. He has an ERA of 5.53.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 8:05 pm. ET. Right-hander Will Warren will pitch for New York while Nathan Eovaldi goes for Texas.
Warren is 6-5 with a 4.64 ERA and Eovaldi is 9-3 with a 1.49.
Aaron Judge is expected to be back in the lineup, as he's been out with a flexor strain.
