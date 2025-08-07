New York Yankees' David Bednar Joins Hall of Famer in Rare Team History
The New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon, halting a five-game losing streak. With the win, New York remains in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
They are 1.5 games ahead of Texas for the final spot, and one game behind the Seattle Mariners for the No. 2 spot.
The Yankees mustered only six hits, with Paul Goldschmidt providing a home run in the seventh inning. On the mound, Mark Leiter Jr. earned the win, while new trade acquisition David Bednar picked up the save - and made some history.
Per @nyyankeesstats on social media:
David Bednar is the first Yankee pitcher to record 5+ outs all via a strikeout in a save since Goose Gossage on 5/14/1982 at Oakland
Gossage, a Hall of Famer, spent 22 years in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox, Yankees, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, Rangers, Mariners and San Francisco Giants. He went 124-107 with a 3.01 career ERA, also saving 310 games. He led the major leagues in saves in two separate seasons while also earning nine All-Star appearances.
The 30-year-old Bednar is now 2-5 with a 2.55 ERA, while registering 18 saves between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Yankees. He's struck out 59 batters in 42.1 innings.
The Yankees will be off on Thursday before opening a massive series with the Houston Astros. First pitch on Friday is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Hunter Brown (HOU) pitches against Cam Schlittler (NYY).
Related MLB Stories
MAJOR CLARIFICATION: Bob Nightengale of USA Today had one report out on Sunday morning regarding Twins-Astros trade talks, and by Sunday night, there was a major edit. CLICK HERE:
TURNER MAKES HISTORY with WALK-OFF: Justin Turner hit a walk-off home run on Sunday for the Cubs, marking the first in his storied career. CLICK HERE:
DIALING IT BACK: Justin Verlander.... hitting 98 mph for the first time since 2022? Yup, that happened. CLICK HERE: