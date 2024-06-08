Yankees' Duo Continues to Climb the History Books in Epic Game on Friday
The New York Yankees lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night in a marquee showdown but that didn't stop Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe from extending their historic teammate on-base streak.
Volpe went 1-for-5 in the 11-inning affair while Judge went 2-for-3 with two walks. The duo has now each reached base in 33 straight games, which is the fourth-longest streak since 1961.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most consecutive games reaching base safely, teammates in games played together (Expansion Era, 1961):
1998 Cal Ripken, Eric Davis: 36
2001 Ichiro Suzuki, Edgar Martinez: 35
2003 Andruw Jones, Rafael Furcal: 34
2024 Anthony Volpe, Aaron Judge: 33 *active
h/t @EliasSports
The Yankees played without Juan Soto on Friday as he continues to battle a forearm issue, but when he is sandwiched between Volpe and Judge, the Yankees own one of the best top of order trios in all of baseball.
At 45-20, the Yankees have the best record in the American League, and they appear to be in the their best position to win a World Series since they last won in 2009.
Volpe is hitting .286 this season while Judge is now hitting .294. He still has an OPS over 1.000 at 1.091.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:35 p.m. ET. Gavin Stone will pitch for the Dodgers against Nestor Cortes for the Yankees.
Stone is 6-2 with a 2.90 ERA while Cortes is 3-4 with a 3.46 for New York. The Dodgers are 40-25 and currently lead the National League West.
