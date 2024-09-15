New York Yankees Duo on Track to Make Baseball History Not Seen in Last 36 Years
The New York Yankees lost on Saturday to the Boston Red Sox, but they remain 2.0 games up on the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East.
Despite the loss, it's been a great season for New York, who is seeking its first World Series championship since the 2009 season.
If they are going to accomplish that, it's going to be on the heels of incredible seasons by both Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. The duo is likely to have both players finish in the top-three of MVP voting in the American League and is working to produce some history as well.
Per @MLBNetwork:
The @yankees superstar duo is on pace to become the first pair of teammates to finish 1st and 2nd in OBP since Wade Boggs and Mike Greenwell in 1988!
After the loss on Saturday, Judge has an on-base percentage of .453 while Soto has one of .415. Both players are way ahead of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), who checks in next with a .394.
Judge also leads the majors in home runs (52), RBI (130) and slugging (.687). Both players were named All-Stars this year as well.
The Yankees will be back in action on Sunday against Boston with first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. ET. Kutter Crawford will take the mound for Boston. He's 8-14 this year with a 4.09 ERA. Left-hander Carlos Rodon will pitch for New York. He's put together a solid season, going 14-9 with a 4.21 ERA.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.