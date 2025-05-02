New York Yankees Duo Makes Rare History with Monthly Award Wins
The New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night for the first game of an American League East series at Yankee Stadium.
And Aaron Judge and Max Fried will be taking the field with some new hardware, as Judge was named the American League Player of the Month for April and Fried was named as the Pitcher of the Month.
According to @nyyankeesstats, this is only the fourth time in team history that the team has had players win the awards in the same month.
Yankees AL Player & Pitcher of the month duos
Aug 1985 Don Mattingly & Dave Righetti
May 1998 Bernie Williams & Hideki Irabu
May 2024 Aaron Judge & Luis Gil
April 2025 Aaron Judge & Max Fried
Judge, 33, is out to a ridiculous start. The reigning American League MVP, he's hitting .427 with a .521 on-base percentage. He's got 10 homers, which is tied for the major league lead, and he also has 32 RBIs.
A two-time MVP and a six-time All-Star, Judge is in clear position to win the MVP Award for a third time. The Yankees currently lead the American League East at 18-13.
Fried, signed this past offseason after a storied career with the Atlanta Braves, is 5-0 with a 1.19 ERA. He'll take the mound on Friday against the Rays, where he'll be opposed by right-hander Ryan Pepiot.
Pepiot is 2-3 with a 4.24 ERA. The Rays enter play at 14-17 and in fourth place in the deeply competitive American League East.
