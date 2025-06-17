New York Yankees Fall Victim to Rare History in Tough 1-0 Loss on Monday
The New York Yankees lost their fourth game in a row on Monday night, getting beaten 1-0 by the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium.
The game remained scoreless until the top of the 11th inning when Nolan Schanuel hit an RBI double. The Angels shut the door in the bottom of the 11th as the Yankees left the bases loaded.
New York fell to 42-29 on the season with the loss, and they also were on the wrong side of some rare team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Angels became the first visiting team to win 1-0 in extra innings at Yankee Stadium (new or old) since the Rangers on September 10, 1990
The Angels are now 34-37 after the win and they are in fourth place in the American League West.
Aaron Judge went 1-for-3 on the night, dropping his average to .377. While not impossible, it certainly seems unlikely at this point that he'll become the first player since 1941 (Ted Williams) to hit .400 for a season. He still is the co-leader for home runs in the majors with 26, tied with Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Will Warren will take the ball for New York while Kyle Hendricks is on the mound for the Halos.
Warren has gone 4-3 with a 4.86 ERA on the season, while Hendricks is now 4-6 with a 5.20 ERA.
