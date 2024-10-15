New York Yankees High-Priced Lefty Makes Team History in Game 1 Win
The New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.
The 5-2 win means the Yankees are just three wins away from getting to the World Series while the loss means Cleveland is three of those away from seeing its season end.
In the win, the Yankees took advantage of disappointing Cleveland control on the mound, scoring two runs on via wild pitches. Furthermore, the Yankees also got solo home runs from both Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton.
On the mound, the Yankees got a stellar performance from left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon. He gave up just one run on three hits over six innings. He walked none and struck out nine.
Rodon's stuff was electric in the victory, and he made some history because of it.
Per @MLB on social media:
Carlos Rodón generated 25 swings and misses tonight, the most by a @Yankees pitcher in a #Postseason game under pitch tracking (since 2008).
h/t @SlangsOnSports
Sure, 16 years is not the entire history of baseball, but it's certainly a big enough sample size to be impressed by what Rodon put together.
The 31-year-old lefty signed a six-year deal with the Yankees before the 2023 season but spent most of that season injured and ineffective. He was much better in 2024, going 16-9 with a 3.96 ERA.
In his 10th year in the big leagues, he's played with the Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants and Yankees.
Game 2 of the series is Tuesday night at 7:38 p.m. ET.
