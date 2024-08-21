New York Yankees' Juan Soto, Aaron Judge Make History With Back-to-Back Home Runs

teammates with 35+ HR and 100+ walks each in a season:



2024 Aaron Judge, Juan Soto

2006 David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez

1961 Norm Cash, Rocky Colavito

1949 Vern Stephens, Ted Williams

1931, ’30, ’27 Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth



Judge + Soto got there in the fewest team games of any duo